Six-storey building catches fire in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Fire broke out in a six-storey building located near Popular Nursery in Gujranwala Saturday.
At least five firefighting vehicles of the Rescue are busy in operation to extinguish the fire. A total of eight fire-tenders and water-bowsers are busy in the operation.
An electric transformer also was destroyed in the fire that engulfed the entire building early this morning.
The power supply to Popular Nursery and Satellite Town was disrupted owing to the transformer breakdown.
Tweet
Story first published: 10th March 2018