Six of a family die as boat capsizes in NawabshahÂ 

March 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
NAWABSHAH: Six members of a single family were killed as their boat capsized in a private water park in Nawabshah.

Ten people were in the boat when tragedy struck.

The boat could not maintain balance due to extra weight and capsized.

Women and children were among the casualties.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment of their injuries, rescue teams stated.

Emergency team reached the scene as soon as they were informed of the incident. They imposed an emergency in the recreational spot.


Story first published: 30th March 2018

 

