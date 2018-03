PHOTO: FILE

Six people died in a landslide in Gilgit Tuesday

They had gotten out of their car to remove some blockades in their way. They were killed in the land-sliding.

On March 13, two truck drivers belonging to Jamrud tehsil were killed in landslide in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 28th March 2018