Sister requests CJ for justice in Asma Rani case

March 12, 2018
The family of Asma Rani, a medical student murdered in Kohat, hoped to get justice for her, nearly more than a month after she was shot dead at the end of January.

Asmaâ€™s sister, Safiya Rani, requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to get them justice. She said she feared for their life despite they have police protection.

Asma Rani was gunned down by Mujahid Afridi, nephew of the PTI district president in Kohat, after she denied him the hand in marriage.

After she was fatally shot, Rani disclosed the name of her killer in a brief video seconds before she passed away.

Watch what Asmaâ€™s sister said while addressing a press conference in London.
