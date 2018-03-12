Sister requests CJ for justice in Asma Rani case

Asmaâ€™s sister, Safiya Rani, requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to get them justice. She said she feared for their life despite they have police protection.Asma Rani was gunned down by Mujahid Afridi, nephew of the PTI district president in Kohat, after she denied him the hand in marriage.After she was fatally shot, Rani disclosed the name of her killer in a brief video seconds before she passed away.Watch what Asmaâ€™s sister said while addressing a press conference in London.

Story first published: 12th March 2018