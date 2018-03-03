Sindh’s next CM will be from PSP: Mustafa Kamal

March 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: PSP chief Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Friday that the next chief minister of Sindh would be from his party.Â 

Kamal claimed that his party would win 20 MNA and 42 MPA seats from Sindh in the next election.

“PSP will clean sweep the next election,” he said. “The next chief minister of Sindh will be a PSP representative.”

Mustafa Kamal criticised MQM-P chief Dr Farooq Sattar and urged the Urdu speaking community to elect a new leader in the general elections.

“Farooq Sattar has sold the mandate of the Urdu speaking community to PML-N,” he said. “I call upon the Mohajir community to change their ‘gatekeeper’.”

A day earlier, MQM-P chief Dr Farooq Sattar announced support for PML-N’s senate candidate on the technocrat seat in Sindh.


