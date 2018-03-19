Sindh University students start speaking up against harassment

“There are 10 to 15 students who have brought their complaints to me,” said Fauzia Ashraf, the deputy director of the department. “They say that when they complain to the university administration, they are silenced and told that they are bringing a bad name to the varsity.”The university denied reports of silencing students. According to the registrar, Sajid Qayyum Memon, an anti-harassment cell has been set up on court orders to hear complaints from students of the University of Sindh, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology and LUMHS. “A DSP is heading the cell,” he said. “He is not an employee of the university.”When asked about the number of complaints registered with the cell, Memon said the University of Sindh has no pending complaints as of now. “[Fauzia Ashraf] is saying the administration doesn’t listen to the students,” he said. “I am in my office all day till 7pm and nobody ever came to me with any complaint.”A University of Sindh student said on Saturday that an associate professor had harassed her. He has now become a professor at the university. When asked about the case, the registrar said all the complaints are being heard at their appropriate forums. “We have received no complaint except for the one that surfaced two or four months back,” he said. “That case is in the high court and not in our jurisdiction. Media created hype at that time.”Memon added that teachers were not promoted at the university, only appointed. He said the associate professor was appointed professor, not promoted. The university prints vacancy advertisements in newspapers, after which people who fulfill their criteria are appointed. “If there is a complaint against you that has not been proven, should you be thrown in jail?” he asked. “When his case is in the high court and no verdict has been announced as yet, who am I to declare him a criminal?”Last week, Samaa TV broke news of a voice recording of an exchange between a Karachi university student and her professor who was harassing her.

