Sindh MPAs: Investigate this KU harassment

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




KARACHI: Women lawmakers hailing from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Functional reacted strongly over harassment reports from the University of Karachi that Samaa brought to light.

“Students have made evidence available. Hence, a neutral commission should be set up to thoroughly investigate the harassment charges,” said Seema Zia, the PTI’s member of Sindh Assembly while talking to Samaa. “There should be a strong law against harassment, whether it is a boy or a girl.”

PML-F MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi vowed to raise the issue in the assembly. “Should I stop my daughter from getting admission to the university mainly owing to this fear?”

Background

A KU student had said Wednesday that the professor offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him. A day later, another student said he demanded to meet her alone. Other students have spoken of how he threatened to fail them if they refused to do his personal chores.

The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 16th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

KU students speak out against harassment

March 16, 2018 3:58 pm

KU ‘harassment’ prof still teaching

March 16, 2018 3:35 pm

Religious scholars react to KU harassment reports

March 16, 2018 1:02 pm

KU’s Anti-Harassment head shames students for speaking up

March 16, 2018 10:54 am

CM adviser to meet KU dean

March 16, 2018 10:22 am

KU VC orders inquiry into ‘harassment’ claims

March 16, 2018 12:17 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 16 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 16 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.