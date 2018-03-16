Sindh MPAs: Investigate this KU harassment

“Students have made evidence available. Hence, a neutral commission should be set up to thoroughly investigate the harassment charges,” said Seema Zia, the PTI’s member of Sindh Assembly while talking to Samaa. “There should be a strong law against harassment, whether it is a boy or a girl.”PML-F MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi vowed to raise the issue in the assembly. “Should I stop my daughter from getting admission to the university mainly owing to this fear?”A KU student had said Wednesday that the professor offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him. A day later, another student said he demanded to meet her alone. Other students have spoken of how he threatened to fail them if they refused to do his personal chores.The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.

