Sindh lawmakers react to graveyards for Kari women

When asked about the graveyards, the Sindh lawmakers appeared indifferent to the issue. They were rather annoyed after they were asked the question about the graveyard.Karo-Kari, honor-killing, is an inhuman practice in Sindh. Recently, three women-only graveyards were discovered in Ghotki where women, who are declared Kari, are buried without proper final funeral rites including ghusl. After burial, the grave is level to the ground.Watch more in this video report.

Story first published: 10th March 2018