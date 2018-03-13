Sindh govt, USAID join hands to impart primary education

March 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




Report by: Sonia Shehzad

 

LARKANA: Sindh government and USAID have joined hands through the Community Mobilization Program to construct and renovate more than one hundred schools in Sindh.Â 

USAID and Sindh government intend to construct 106 schools across eight districts of the province at a cost of Rs.165 million. Aim of the project is to increase enrollment across schools in Sindh where various schools are either destroyed or partially damaged due to floods.

After studying all day at the school, some children work as labourers in the field.

Keeping this in view, the USAID project has now kicked off its efforts to gather all affected children under one roof to increase enrollment and provide them access to primary education.

A government school located at Dogri in Larkana offers primary education to boys and girls.Â Medical and other facilities are also provided free to students.

"We have clean drinking water here and electricity," said one female student.

A government official told Samaa that previously girls were enrolled but never came to the school to study.

"We have worked on 40 schools in Sindh and increased enrollment by up to 5,500 children," said District Officer Larkana Mazhar Ali Sheikh, hoping that the project will help promote girls' education in Sindh.
Published in Education, Pakistan

Story first published: 13th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Faisalabad hospital stops salary of employee for exposing corruption

March 13, 2018 5:24 pm

PTM representatives booked in hate speech case

March 13, 2018 4:25 pm

Fake doctor arrested from Jinnah Hospital’s gynae ward

March 13, 2018 3:52 pm

Nawaz fooling masses with ‘Kyun Nikala’ slogan: Imran

March 13, 2018 3:17 pm

Shehbaz Sharif elected PML-N president unopposed

March 13, 2018 2:11 pm

SC indicts Daniyal Aziz in contempt of court case

March 13, 2018 1:55 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 13 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 13 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 13 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 13 Mar 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 12 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 12 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.