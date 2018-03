KARACHI: The Sindh government has declared April 4 as a public holiday throughout the province of Sindh, on the account of 39th martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, the holiday is declared for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Government of Sindh except essential services.

Story first published: 30th March 2018