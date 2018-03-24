Sindh CM calls for PSL matches in Hyderabad in future

March 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said he wanted some matches of Pakistan Super League to take place in Hyderabad also in the future edition of the sporting event.

“I am satisfied over the arrangements made in connection with the PSL final. I am glad over the hard work put in by the administration,” said the CM while talking to media after visiting National Stadium.

“PSL match should take place in Hyderabad, too in the upcoming edition of the tournament. We desire so.”

The countdown for the PSL final showdown has already started ticking with strict security arrangements in place in Karachi hosting a major cricketing event in nine years.
Published in Pakistan, PSL 2018, Sports

Story first published: 24th March 2018

 

