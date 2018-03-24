Sindh CM calls for PSL matches in Hyderabad in future

“I am satisfied over the arrangements made in connection with the PSL final. I am glad over the hard work put in by the administration,” said the CM while talking to media after visiting National Stadium.“PSL match should take place in Hyderabad, too in the upcoming edition of the tournament. We desire so.”The countdown for the PSL final showdown has already started ticking with strict security arrangements in place in Karachi hosting a major cricketing event in nine years.

Story first published: 24th March 2018