Sherry Rehman submits nomination for Senate opposition leader

March 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD:Senator Sherry Rehman submitted her nomination to the Senate Chairman as Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Her nomination is signed by 33 opposition members, including members from Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Balochistan Independents, Awami National Party (anp) and Balochistan National Party (BNP), said a press release.

