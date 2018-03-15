Sherry Rehman submits nomination for Senate opposition leader

ISLAMABAD:Senator Sherry Rehman submitted her nomination to the Senate Chairman as Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Her nomination is signed by 33 opposition members, including members from Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Balochistan Independents, Awami National Party (anp) and Balochistan National Party (BNP), said a press release.

Thank you to all the parties and senators who supported our opposition leadership in the Senate today. We just demonstrated a clear majority of our signed numbers to the Senate Chairman. U need 27 in an Opposition bench of 54. We declared 33. â€” SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) March 15, 2018

– APP

Story first published: 15th March 2018