Sherry Rehman becomes opposition leader in Senate

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman became the leader of the opposition in the Upper House, a notification said Thursday

Last week, Senator Rehman had submitted her nomination papers, supported by 33 members of Senate, to the chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani. She had said that with the exception of PTI, MQM-P and JI, members of all other opposition parties as well as the independents had endorsed her nomination as the new leader of the opposition in Senate.

Today, the Senate secretariat issued a notification, saying that Rehman is the leader of the opposition in the Upper House of the Parliament.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 22nd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Parks were occupied during Mustafa Kamalâ€™s tenure: Saeed Ghani

March 21, 2018 11:42 am

Rabbani, Imam, Ishrat under consideration for caretaker PM

March 20, 2018 9:10 pm

Imran introduced ‘good and bad corrupt’: Bilawal

March 19, 2018 11:37 am

Maryam accuses PTI of colluding with PPP

March 18, 2018 7:00 pm

Political parties have a busy day today

March 18, 2018 12:02 pm

PTI to battle mafia in upcoming election: Imran Khan

March 17, 2018 7:44 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 22 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 22 March 2018
Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 March 2018

Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 21 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 21 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.