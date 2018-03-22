Sherry Rehman becomes opposition leader in Senate

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman became the leader of the opposition in the Upper House, a notification said Thursday

Last week, Senator Rehman had submitted her nomination papers, supported by 33 members of Senate, to the chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani. She had said that with the exception of PTI, MQM-P and JI, members of all other opposition parties as well as the independents had endorsed her nomination as the new leader of the opposition in Senate.

Today, the Senate secretariat issued a notification, saying that Rehman is the leader of the opposition in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Story first published: 22nd March 2018