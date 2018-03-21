Sheikh Rasheed seeks 90-day judicial martial law

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said the biggest issue in upcoming days will be the formation of a care-taker government.

Talking to newsmen here, the Rawalpindi politician said the whole nation is looking towards the judiciary, adding that the Chief Justice should certainly impose a 90-day ‘judicial martial law’.

“No caretaker PM will be accepted without consulting Imran Khan,” said Rasheed.

All the political parties should be taken onboard before finalizing the name of caretaker PM, he said.

Responding to the allegations against him by Nawaz Sharif, Rasheed said he was never involved in money laundering; neither did he ever commit corruption.

He said he has no assets, properties or flats abroad.

“PM’s visit to U.S is suspicious. He has gone to the US on a mission,” the AML leader said.

He recalled that former prime minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali had been sacked after he met Donald Rumsfeld in the US.

