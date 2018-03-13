Sheikh Rashid rules out possibility of PPP-PTI electoral alliance

March 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid Tuesday ruled out the possibility of election alliance between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party.

Speaking to Shahzad Iqbal in Samaa talk-show â€˜Awaazâ€™, the Rawalpindi-based politician said Imran Khan would never form an electoral alliance with Asif Ali Zardari.

Commenting on Shehbaz Sharifâ€™s election as PML-N President, the AML chief said CM Punjab was playing on both sides of the wicket, and that his election would make no difference in the national politics.

Likening Nawaz Sharif to Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain, Sheikh Rashid said a ban should also be imposed on the coverage of former PM Nawaz Sharifâ€™s televised speeches.

The veteran politician took a dig at former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who has been reelected as Senator, saying that he did not even come to Pakistan to take oath, â€˜which shows how bravery he isâ€™.


Story first published: 13th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

