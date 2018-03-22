Sheikh Rashid reacts to Captain Safdar’s criticism

“Captain (rted.) Safdar believes that I rebelled against the Constitution. He learned the word ‘rebellion’ while enjoying the 21-vehicle protocol,” he said while reacting to the PML-N leader’s statement.“I am neither a money-launderer, nor do I have assets abroad. I do not have any forged documents, either.”Safdar earlier today called upon Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the Rashid’s statement which the former dubbed as ‘breaking’ the Constitution of Pakistan.“Sheikh Rashid suggested imposing judicial martial law in the country,” said Safdar while talking to media before appearing the Accountability Court hearing the corruption references against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and family.“At whose behest did he propose the breaking of the Constitution.”Safdar reacted to the Rawalpindi politician’s statement which he gave while addressing a press conference yesterday. Rashid had said, “The whole nation is looking towards the judiciary. The Chief Justice should certainly impose a 90-day judicial martial law.”

Story first published: 22nd March 2018