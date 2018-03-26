‘Shehbaz Sharif to be remembered as hero of development’

March 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Reacting to a statement of Imran Khan, Spokesman of the Punjab government Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan has said that Niazi Sahib may speak lies as much as he can, but he should understand that lie is always a lie.

Imran Khan is going to set up a record of “billion lies”, he said and added, “It may be correct that we stage dramas as we have launched Metro Bus in a record period of eleven months.”

The spokesman said that Shehbaz Sharif has set up Pakistan’s pioneering and the largest Kidney and Liver Institute, and enquired that will Niazi Sahib term it a drama too? Meanwhile, 3.5 lakh intelligent but deserving students future has been secured through Punjab government’s scholarship.

“If it is a drama, then we will continue to stage such dramas”, he vowed.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif produced thousands of megawatts electricity in a short period of only five years, and prayed that may Almighty Allah help Imran Khan to stage such dramas too.

The spokesman said Khadim-e-Aala will be remembered in the annals of history as a hero of development while Niazi Sahib will be known as a villain. He said the original tragedy drama was that which was presented by sit-in party in the D-Chowk. – APP


Story first published: 26th March 2018

 

