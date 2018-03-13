Shehbaz Sharif elected PML-N president unopposed

March 13, 2018
ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was unanimously elected PML-N’s new President on Tuesday.Â 

According to details, no other candidate from the party filed nomination papers hence Shehbaz was elected unopposed.

Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination papers were submitted to the Election Commission where he would be listed as PML-N’s president.

The decision to elect Shehbaz was taken after Nawaz Sharif was barred from serving as PML-N’s president following a verdict of the apex court in February.

Also read: Shehbaz Sharif inches closer to power

Shehbaz was nominated as PML-N’s acting president by Nawaz Sharif in February.


