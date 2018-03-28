Sharif’s comment on PM-CJ meeting not surprising, say analysts

ISLAMABAD: Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has tried to salvage his anti-judiciary narrative by launching a fresh broadside against Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Wednesday, according to media analysts.

“Had Nawaz Sharif endorsed the meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Justice, this would have damaged his public stance,” Mazhar Abbas, a senior journalist, told ‘Awaz’ host Shahzad Iqbal.

“In my opinion, there may have been general understanding between Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister Abbasi to defuse tensions with the judiciary,” he said.

Abbas said that the issues came under discussion between heads of two state organs could have been conveyed through a letter.

“Nobody knows what was discussed in the two-hour meeting, which led to media speculations,” he added.

Khalid Azeem, the SAMAA’S bureau chief in Islamabad, doubted Sharif’s claim that he wasn’t aware of the PM-CJ interaction.

“The media was informed half an hour before between Premier Abbasi met Justice Saqib Nisar. How can he (Nawaz Sharif) be kept ignorant about such an unprecedented development?” Azeem questioned.

He seconded Mazhar Abbas’s opinion that approving the prime minister’s move would have created an impression as if Nawaz Sharif was part of the game.

It merits a mention that Prime Minister Abbasi met Chief Justice of Pakistan at his Chamber in Supreme Court building on Tuesday. According to a statement issued by the apex court, the prime minister supported the chief justice’s vision for speedy justice and his visits to various state-run health facilities.

Story first published: 28th March 2018