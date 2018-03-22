Sharif family’s plea for exemption from court appearance rejected

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday rejected a plea moved by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd.) Safdar seeking one-week exemption from appearance before the court.

Judge Mohammed Bashir announced the verdict which was reserved earlier after hearing the arguments of the Sharif family’s counsel Khawaja Haris in Avenfield properties reference.

During the course of proceeding, Khawaja Haris informed that Doctor Daniel Krell, a physician treating Kalsoom Nawaz in London, had said that she would undergo surgical resection followed by radiotherapy in neck.

There was an option of PRPT for her treatment. In this regard, the doctor needed discussion with her family members.

He also read out advise of the doctor and submitted her medical report and said Kalsoom was suffering from a life-threatening disease and the presence of her family in London was imperative and requirement of her medical team too.

He said Ali Aimal and Jahangir Jadoon would appear on behalf of Nawaz and Maryam respectively.

Meanwhile, NAB’s prosecutor opposed the plea saying that case was in concluding stage and that they should not be allowed to go abroad.

The court rejected the plea and adjourned the hearing till March 27. – SAMAA

Story first published: 22nd March 2018