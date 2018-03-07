Sharif family references: SC extends NAB court deadline by two months



ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday extended the deadline set for National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court to complete its investigation into references against Nawaz Sharif and his family after the corruption watchdog submitted a progress report to the top court today.

Hearing a case regarding the dispensation of corruption references against Sharif family within six month, the apex court granted two more months to the Accountability Court for the purpose.

The NAB’s deputy prosecutor appeared before the court. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan observed, “The Accountability Court told the reason for extension to the deadline. But, it failed to tell the court about the required time.”

“The court needs to be told as to how much time is required,” he remarked.

NAB special prosecutor Imran-ul-Haq said two months will be enough for references of Sharif family; supplementary references have also been filed, adding most of the witnesses had already recorded their statements.

Haq further said the reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar will need more time as he is absconder.

Justice Ijaz asked as to who is doing prosecution duty, wondering, “How could Ishaq Dar become a Senator despite the fact that he was an absconder? Judicial absconder has no right.”

Complying with the Supreme Court’s July 28 ruling in Panama Papers Case, the NAB filed three references — Al-Azizia, Flagship and Avenfield — against Nawaz, daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against the then-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also. The apex court granted six months to the NAB to complete its inquiry and submit the report. The NAB got another two months from the apex court after submitting the progress.

Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and son-in-law are named in the London properties reference, i.e. Avenfield reference. Hussain and Hasan Nawaz are accused in all three references. The two have been declared proclaimed offenders for not appearing before the court despite the repeated summons.–Samaa

Story first published: 7th March 2018