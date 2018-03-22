‘Sharif family should be allowed to meet Kulsoom Nawaz’

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




WEB DESK: Senior lawyer and former acting President of Pakistan Wasim Sajjad opined that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family should be allowed to travel to UK to meet Kulsoom Nawaz, who has been battling cancer in a London hospital.  

Her remarks came after an accountability court rejected a plea moved by the Sharif family to seek one-week exemption from court appearance.

“The Sharif family is appearing before courts regularly and there is no such possibility that they won’t do it again. Therefore, it will be appropriate if they are allowed to meet Begum Kulsoom Nawaz,” Wasim Sajjad said while speaking in ‘Nadeem Malik Live’ show on Thursday.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, who was also invited in the show, said there was no guarantee that the Sharif family would return to Pakistan.

“The way Ishaq Dar was allowed to escape from Pakistan on a Prime Minister’s plane, there is no guarantee that they will come back,” he said.

Chaudhry said it would be better if Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was brought back to Pakistan.

“Shaukat Khanum is a hospital of international standard. God willing, we will provide her best possible medical care here,” he added.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 22nd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Nawaz to flee country soon, predicts Khosa

March 22, 2018 6:55 pm

Explainer: Nadeem Malik on Rao Anwar’s arrest

March 21, 2018 10:14 pm

Mother of boy raped and murdered in Khushab pleads for justice

March 21, 2018 9:54 pm

Phone data suggests Rao Anwar was in contact with encounter team: Lawyer  

March 21, 2018 8:58 pm

Explainer: Nadeem Malik on fake housing schemes, MMA’s revival

March 20, 2018 9:54 pm

Hearing of Avenfield reference adjourned

March 20, 2018 7:45 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 22 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 22 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 22 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 22 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 22 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 22 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.