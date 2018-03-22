‘Sharif family should be allowed to meet Kulsoom Nawaz’

Her remarks came after an accountability court rejected a plea moved by the Sharif family to seek one-week exemption from court appearance.“The Sharif family is appearing before courts regularly and there is no such possibility that they won’t do it again. Therefore, it will be appropriate if they are allowed to meet Begum Kulsoom Nawaz,” Wasim Sajjad said while speaking in ‘Nadeem Malik Live’ show on Thursday.PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, who was also invited in the show, said there was no guarantee that the Sharif family would return to Pakistan.“The way Ishaq Dar was allowed to escape from Pakistan on a Prime Minister’s plane, there is no guarantee that they will come back,” he said.Chaudhry said it would be better if Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was brought back to Pakistan.“Shaukat Khanum is a hospital of international standard. God willing, we will provide her best possible medical care here,” he added.

Story first published: 22nd March 2018