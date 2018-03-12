Shahid Masood to be punished according to law: Supreme Court

March 12, 2018
ISLAMABAD: Anchorperson Shahid Masood will be punished according to law, said the Supreme Court on Monday.

A three-member-bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case against Shahid Masood.

The anchorpersonâ€™s reply regarding the accusations towards the convict of Zainab murder case was rejected by Supreme Court.

In the hearing, Masoodâ€™s lawyer said that his client had issued an unconditional apology to which the Â judge said that the time for apologies had passed.

CJP went on to say that it remains to be seen whether Terrorism Act will be enforced for issuing wrong statements in the court. The PEMRA laws will also be taken into consideration.

Justice Umar Atta Bandial said that the matter is not about punishment but it is about the interpretation of the law.

Supreme Court of Pakistan appointed Faisal Siddiqui amicus curae. The hearing of the case was called off for a week after notices was issued to Attorney General.

The anchorperson had claimed that convict of Zainab murder case Imran Ali has 37 foreign bank accounts on which the Supreme Court had taken notice.

Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif had formed an investigation committee to probe Masoodâ€™s claims. The team had rejected all of Masoodâ€™s accusations in their report.

Dr. Shahid Masood, in the reply he submitted in the previous hearing, had said that the allegations he leveled regarding Zainab murder case were â€™emotional dialoguesâ€™. - SAMAA
