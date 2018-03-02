All set for Senate election on Saturday

All arrangements have been finalized for the conduct of the Senate elections.Polling will begin at 9:00am and continue till 4pm.Halls of the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies have been declared polling stations.The Commission has delegated powers of First Class Magistrate to all Returning Officers to ensure secrecy of the voting and to cope with any emergent situation.During the polling process, the members of the National Assembly will not be allowed to carry their cell phones inside the polling stations or take their ballot papers out of the assembly halls.Returning Officers will announce unofficial result in the evening.There are five candidates for two Senate seats from Islamabad, 20 candidates from Punjab, and 33 from Sindh against 12 seats each.There are 24 candidates in the run for four FATA seats.There are 26 candidates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 23 in Balochistan for eleven seats each.Ballot papers have been handed over to the Returning Officers for election. - APP

Story first published: 2nd March 2018