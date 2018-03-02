All set for Senate election on Saturday

March 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




ISLAMABAD: Election on 52 vacant seats of Senate will be held on Saturday.

All arrangements have been finalized for the conduct of the Senate elections.

Polling will begin at 9:00am and continue till 4pm.

Halls of the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies have been declared polling stations.

The Commission has delegated powers of First Class Magistrate to all Returning Officers to ensure secrecy of the voting and to cope with any emergent situation.

During the polling process, the members of the National Assembly will not be allowed to carry their cell phones inside the polling stations or take their ballot papers out of the assembly halls.

Returning Officers will announce unofficial result in the evening.

There are five candidates for two Senate seats from Islamabad, 20 candidates from Punjab, and 33 from Sindh against 12 seats each.

There are 24 candidates in the run for four FATA seats.

There are 26 candidates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 23 in Balochistan for eleven seats each.

Ballot papers have been handed over to the Returning Officers for election. - APP
Email This Post

Story first published: 2nd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Govt drafts rules for Islamic finance industry

March 2, 2018 8:20 pm

Govt to conduct second Hajj balloting

March 2, 2018 8:03 pm

Senate polls: PML-N, PPP in tight race for dominance

March 2, 2018 6:24 pm

Farooq Sattar announces support for PML-N candidate on technocrat seat

March 2, 2018 2:48 pm

Another aerial firing video makes its way to social media

March 2, 2018 2:32 pm

After PadMan, Anushka-starrer Pari banned in Pakistan

March 2, 2018 1:28 pm

 

Full Programs

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 02 March 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 02 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 02 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 02 March 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 02 March 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 02 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Omair Alavi

By: Imran Khushal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.