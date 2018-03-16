Senator Krishna Kumari to raise KU harassment issue in Senate

Her remarks came two days after a student said that the professor offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him. A day later, a second student said he demanded to meet her alone. Other students have spoken of how he threatened to fail them if they refused to do his personal chores.The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.“I worked on this issue for two years and set up committees in many organizations. But unfortunately there has been zero implementation,” Senator Krishna told SAMAA TV.“It will be difficult to completely end harassment unless we set up anti-harassment committees at university level and in other educational institutions,” she said.She, however, admitted that a lot was needed to be done to tackle harassment. “I am hopeful that I will raise my voice in the Senate," added the PPP senator.

Story first published: 16th March 2018