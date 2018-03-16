Senator Krishna Kumari to raise KU harassment issue in Senate

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




By Faqir Saleem

HYDERABAD: Newly-elected Hindu Senator from Thar Krishna Kumari Kohli said that she would take up the matter of harassment of students at the University of Karachi in the Senate.

Her remarks came two days after a student said that the professor offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him. A day later, a second student said he demanded to meet her alone. Other students have spoken of how he threatened to fail them if they refused to do his personal chores.

The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.

“I worked on this issue for two years and set up committees in many organizations. But unfortunately there has been zero implementation,” Senator Krishna told SAMAA TV.

“It will be difficult to completely end harassment unless we set up anti-harassment committees at university level and in other educational institutions,” she said.

She, however, admitted that a lot was needed to be done to tackle harassment. “I am hopeful that I will raise my voice in the Senate," added the PPP senator.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 16th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

#SpeakUp becomes top trend on Twitter

March 16, 2018 9:12 pm

School funded by Malala Yousafzai opens in Shangla

March 16, 2018 8:56 pm

Arrangements in full swing for PSL final in Karachi

March 16, 2018 8:14 pm

PML-N has right to freedom of speech: Daniyal Aziz

March 16, 2018 8:10 pm

Let’s celebrate foundation day together, Sattar offers Bahadurabad

March 16, 2018 7:48 pm

PA slams harassment of Pakistan diplomats in India

March 16, 2018 7:05 pm

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 16 March 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 16 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 16 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 16 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 16 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.