Senate polls: PML-N, PPP in tight race for dominance

ISLAMABAD: The provincial assemblies and the national assembly are all set to elect 52 new senators on Saturday.Â
52 seats are up for grabs with a total of 135 candidates vying for the win.
In order to secure victory, here is the number of votes needed by a candidate across each provincial assembly.
Number of senators to be elected by Punjab Assembly
In order to win a general seat from Punjab Assembly, a candidate must secure 53 votes.
There are two reserved seats for women and in order to win one seat, 184 votes are needed.
184 votes are also needed for a candidate to win from the technocrat seat. In total there are two technocrat seats.
For the reserved seat, 368 votes are needed or the candidate with the most number of votes gets elected
Number of MPAs in Punjab Assembly
Number of senators to be elected by Sindh Assembly = 12
In order to secure a victory on a general seat, a candidate must secure 24 votes.
55.34 votes are needed to win from a reserved seat from women
55.34 votes are also needed by a candidate to win from the technocrat seat.
83.01 votes are needed by a candidate to secure victory from a seat reserved for minorities or the candidate with the highest number of votes wins
Number of MPAs in Sindh Assembly
Number of senators to be elected by Balochistan Assembly=11
In order to secure a victory on a general seat, a candidate must secure 9.2 votes. There are seven general seats in total.
32.5 votes are needed to win from a reserved seat from women. There are two reserved seats for women in total.
32.5 votes are also needed by a candidate to win from the technocrat seat. There are three technocrat seats in total.
Number of MPAs in Balochistan Assembly
Number of senators to be elected by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly=11
To win the general seat, a candidate has to secure 18 votes
Number of MPAs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly
PTI=61 MPAs
PML-N= 16 MPAs
ANP=5 MPAs
Independents=2 MPAs
JI=7 MPAs
JUI-F=16 MPAs
PPPP=6 MPAs
QWP=10 MPAs
Story first published: 2nd March 2018