Senate polls: PML-N, PPP in tight race for dominance

ISLAMABAD: The provincial assemblies and the national assembly are all set to elect 52 new senators on Saturday.Â

52 seats are up for grabs with a total of 135 candidates vying for the win.

In order to secure victory, here is the number of votes needed by a candidate across each provincial assembly.

Number of senators to be elected by Punjab Assembly

In order to win a general seat from Punjab Assembly, a candidate must secure 53 votes.

There are two reserved seats for women and in order to win one seat, 184 votes are needed.

184 votes are also needed for a candidate to win from the technocrat seat. In total there are two technocrat seats.

For the reserved seat, 368 votes are needed or the candidate with the most number of votes gets elected

Number of MPAs in Punjab Assembly

Number of senators to be elected by Sindh Assembly = 12

In order to secure a victory on a general seat, a candidate must secure 24 votes.

55.34 votes are needed to win from a reserved seat from women

55.34 votes are also needed by a candidate to win from the technocrat seat.

83.01 votes are needed by a candidate to secure victory from a seat reserved for minorities or the candidate with the highest number of votes wins

Number of MPAs in Sindh Assembly

Number of senators to be elected by Balochistan Assembly=11

In order to secure a victory on a general seat, a candidate must secure 9.2 votes. There are seven general seats in total.

32.5 votes are needed to win from a reserved seat from women. There are two reserved seats for women in total.

32.5 votes are also needed by a candidate to win from the technocrat seat. There are three technocrat seats in total.

Number of MPAs in Balochistan Assembly

Number of senators to be elected by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly=11

To win the general seat, a candidate has to secure 18 votes

Number of MPAs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

PTI=61 MPAs

PML-N= 16 MPAs

ANP=5 MPAs

Independents=2 MPAs

JI=7 MPAs

JUI-F=16 MPAs

PPPP=6 MPAs

QWP=10 MPAs

Story first published: 2nd March 2018