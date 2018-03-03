Senate polls: Dr Farooq Sattar accuses PPP of horse-trading

March 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




KARACHI: MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Saturday accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of indulging in horse-trading and of trying to turn MQM-P lawmakers over to their side.

Speaking to media representatives during a press conference outside the Sindh Assembly, the senior MQM-P leader said it was the PPP's hobby to indulge in horse-trading for their own benefit.

He said that MQM MPAs were seen with the PPP leaders.

"Everyone can see the role MQM has played in the province in the past 35 years", adding that his own specific role and services were there to see and assess.

"Nasir Shah (of PPP) is here and his leader is present as well. All the feudals should come and speak about how much money they have made, how much they have stolen, and how much taxes they have paid, and how much property they have accumulated.

They should take an oath and appear before the camera," the MQM-P leader demanded.

He, however, warned that that the PPP would have to pay a heavy price for their actions in the future.
Email This Post

Story first published: 3rd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Mushahid Hussain secures Senate seat from Islamabad

March 3, 2018 8:04 pm

PTI’s Chaudhry Sarwar wins Senate seat

March 3, 2018 8:01 pm

Unofficial results: PMLN-backed candidates win majority seats from Centre, Punjab

March 3, 2018 8:00 pm

CM Shehbaz congratulates PML-N-backed candidates for Senate win

March 3, 2018 7:55 pm

Poll verdict: Nation not interested in Senate elections

March 3, 2018 3:54 pm

Watch: PPP will surprise MQM in Senate elections, says Sharmila

March 3, 2018 3:24 pm

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 03 March 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 03 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 02 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 02 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Omair Alavi

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.