Vibrant Senate under Mian Raza Rabbani ends its run today

March 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Half of the Senate is going to be elected today (Saturday) with 133 candidates vying for 52 seats. The other half of the House will be elected after three years.Â 

This body of 104 lawmakers has worked under Mian Raza Rabbani.

The Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) is going to lose its 17 members including stalwarts such as Mian Raza Rabbani, Aitzaz Ahsan, Farhatullah Babar and Taj Haider.

Ishaq Dar, Asif Kirmani and Zulfiqar Khosa are among nine members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who will cease to be Senate members. Faroog Naseem and Nasreen Jalil are among four Senators of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) whose term comes to a close today.

Raza Rabbani developed a concept of All House Committee i.e. Committee of the Whole, that sees the entire house as a committee. According to its website, the rules of the Upper House have been amended to provide for conversion of the House into Committee (Committee of the Whole House), on issues of national importance. They worked on different issues including law and justice, defence and children.

This senate took the initiative of launching a dress code making it imperative for the members to have formal dress.

A senator is also required to work on Senate Committees to analyse information from community organisations, lobby groups and members of the public on specific issues or legislation, present petitions; and, make recommendations on the Financial Bill.

According to the Senate website, itsmain purpose for the creation of the Senate of Pakistan was to give equal representation to all the federating units since the membership of the National Assembly was based on the population of each province.

The role of the Senate is to promote national cohesion and harmony and to alleviate fears of the smaller provinces regarding domination by any one province because of its majority, in the National Assembly.
