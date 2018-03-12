Senate election: The big players and their weight

Â

Polling via secret balloting for the Senate chairmanship is underway.Â

JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq said that his party’s one vote was crucial in electing the new Senate chairman. Siraj refused to disclose the candidate for which his party would vote for.

“We will make the decision according to merit,” he said.

Senator Rehman Malik forgot his way when he came to vote for the Senate chairman.

PML-N parliamentarians went outside the building to look for

Two major groups have been formed with the PML-N leading one and PTI and PPP jointly managing the other. PML-N-backed candidates are expecting 50 votes: 33 from PML-N, 10 from PkMAP and National Party, four from JUI-F, two from FATA and one from PML-F. On the other hand, PTI and PPP have 20 and 12 votes, respectively. They have six independents from Balochistan on their side. MQM has five votes.

Who is getting the most partiesâ€™ weight?

Sadiq Sajrani

He belongs to the Sajrani tribe in Balochistan and was recently became a senator. He contested as an independent candidate. PPP and PTI have thrown their weight behind him.

The two opposition parties gave Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo the authority to nominate candidates for the chairman and deputy chairman slots in the Senate. He named Sajrani for the chairmanâ€™s slot. Six independent candidates elected from Balochistan will back him. MQM has also declared support.

Raja Zafarul Haq

Former federal minister Raja Zafarul Haq was nominated by PML-N for the chairmanâ€™s slot. National Party, PkMAP, PML-F and ANP are supporting him. Jamaat-e-Islamiâ€™s Fareed Paracha said they were also considering voting for him.

Saleem Mandviwalla

PPP has fielded Saleem Mandviwalla for the slot of deputy chairman. MQM announced they will not support him.

Usman Kakar

PkMAPâ€™s Usman Kakar has been fielded against Mandviwalla. National Party, PkMAP, PML-F and Awami National Party have agreed to support him.

Story first published: 12th March 2018