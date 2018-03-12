Senate to elect its chairman, deputy chairman today



ISLAMABAD: The Senate will meet at Parliament House in Islamabad today to elect its new chairman and Deputy Chairman.



According to the agenda issued by the Senate Secretariat, the Upper House will resume its session at 10 a.m. in which newly elected Senators will take oath and the session will be adjourned.

After the adjournment, nomination papers for Chairman and Deputy Chairman will be submitted.

Later, the Upper House will resume its session at 4pm to elect the Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

Names of the candidates will be announced during the meeting and later a secret ballot will be held.

Following the secret ballot, the names of the winning candidates for the slots of Chairman and Deputy Chairman will be announced after which the oath-taking for the two posts will be held the same day.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is expected to nominate National Party chief Mir Hasil Bizenjo for the Senate Chairmanship today.

On Sunday, the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced the name of Sadiq Sanjrani for Chairmanship and Salim Mandviwala for deputy chair.

Talking to media after marathon meeting at Zardari House yesterday, Bilawal claimed to have required number of votes to elect both of their candidates.

After the PML-N recommended name of Raza Rabbani for Senate chair, PPP President Asif Ali Zardari turned down the PML-N’s suggestion, saying, “Thank you very much, but I don’t want this.”

After the March 3 Senate election, the PML-N emerged as the single largest party with 33 members in the Upper House of a total strength of 104.

The PML-N has support of National Party and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party having five senators each. One member of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional and three independents from FATA are expected to take this count to 47.

On the other hand, the PPP stands with strength of 22; however, it is upbeat to garner support from the opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and independents, in order to retain its hold on the House for another three-year terms.

Story first published: 12th March 2018