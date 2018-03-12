Senate chief election: What are the stakeholders expecting?

March 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




The Senate chairman will be elected today. What are the main players expecting?

PTI and PPP have jointly fielded Sadiq Sanjrani. He is an independent candidate from Balochistan.

Sanjrani said Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari have been gracious in nominating him. “It is yet to be seen if it will be a competition or Mian [Nawaz Sharif] will also be gracious like them.”

PPP’s Maula Bux Chandio was positive about the victory of his party’s nominated candidates. “When we succeeded with our panel, we will also succeed in winning,” he said.

PTI’s Azam Swati appreciated his party backing an independent candidate from Balochistan. “We are supporting a candidate from a backward province, which is a principled stance,” he said. “This was the best of our successful decisions.”

On the other hand, Asif Kirmani, a PML-N senator, said his party will win both the seats for chairman and deputy chairman.

PML-N says it enjoys the support of 50 candidates: 33 from PML-N, 10 from PKMAP and National Party, four from JUI-F, two from FATA and one from PML-F. The party also hoped to get MQM’s five votes.

On the other hand, PTI and PPP have 20 and 12 votes, respectively. They have six independents backing the Balochistan independent. MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also announced support for Sanjrani on Monday.
