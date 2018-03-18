Senate chairman says establishment had no role in his election

March 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said the establishment had no role in his election

He reached Quetta on Sunday. Sarfraz Bugti and other lawmakers received the Senate chairman.

Sanjrani told media that blame game is something that happens quite often. “Political parties should be open-hearted,” he said. “It was in the interest of the country that the Senate chairman be from Balochistan. The next PM should be from Balochistan.

He thanked the senators who voted for him. “The Senate chairman should be installed on rotation basis and we will work on legislation towards achieving that,” he said. “The slot of Senate chairman should go to all the provinces one by one.” Sanjrani said he respected Nawaz Sharif.


