Senate chairman, deputy chairman to be elected on Monday

March 11, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The chairman and deputy chairman of Senate will be elected on Monday.

The Senate session will be held at 10.00 am.

During the session, the newly elected senators will take oath after which there will be a break.

After the break, the nomination papers for the two posts will be submitted.

The election will be held at 4.00 tomorrow for electing the chairman and deputy chairman of the Parliament's Upper House.

The voting for the candidates will be held in secret.

The winning candidates will take oath after being declared successful.
