Senate brawl: Here’s how people reacted to the incident

March 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




ISLAMABAD: The brawl involving a PTI MNA and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son on Monday at the Parliament House evoked strong reactions from the public.Â 

"This happens in a country where there is no respect for the rule of law," said one citizen.

"The prime minister's son should be punished so that it serves as an example for others in the future," said another person.

"PML-N has always resorted to such measures. We condemn this act of violence," said another individual.

PTI MNA Engineer Hamid-ul-Haq claimed that he was attacked by a PML-N loyalist who grabbed his neck at the Visitor's Gallery at the Parliament House.

Footage from the Senate building caught Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's exiting the hall quickly along with his security guards after the incident occurred.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 12th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

SC to hear contempt petitions against Nawaz Sharif, others

March 13, 2018 12:04 am

Pakistan, Iran agree to conclude FTA on priority

March 12, 2018 11:36 pm

Some forces are superior to parliament: Hazil Bizenjo

March 12, 2018 11:25 pm

New Islamabad Airport to be operational in April: Abbasi

March 12, 2018 10:28 pm

Zardari felicitates newly elected Senate chairman, deputy chairman

March 12, 2018 10:20 pm

PML-N calls meeting to elect partyâ€™s permanent president

March 12, 2018 10:08 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 Mar 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.