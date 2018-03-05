RAWALPINDI: Large quantity of weapons and explosives were seized in raids across South Waziristan.

ISPR stated that the arms and ammunition were seized from Nankae, Raghzae, Chargolai and Gurgurai Zafar Khel areas as they were clearing minefields laid by terrorists.

The seized weapons and explosives machine guns, rifles, grenades, intermittent explosive devices and a rocket propelled grenade.

The drive was carried out as part of the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

Story first published: 5th March 2018