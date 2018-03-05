Security forces seize weapons, explosives from S. Waziristan

March 5, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

RAWALPINDI: Large quantity of weapons and explosives were seized in raids across South Waziristan.

ISPR stated that the arms and ammunition were seized from Nankae, Raghzae, Chargolai and Gurgurai Zafar Khel areas as they were clearing minefields laid by terrorists.

The seized weapons and explosives machine guns, rifles, grenades, intermittent explosive devices and a rocket propelled grenade.

The drive was carried out as part of the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.


Email This Post

Story first published: 5th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

FC Balochistan seize weapons, explosives in operations

March 4, 2018 2:45 pm

Al-Qaeda operative arrested in Karachi

March 2, 2018 6:41 pm

Rifles, bullet crowns at US church ceremony

March 1, 2018 10:33 pm

Frontier Corps gun down terrorist in Balochistan operations

February 24, 2018 3:03 pm

Trump suggests arming teachers to deter mass shootings

February 22, 2018 10:09 am

Forces kill two suicide bombers in Mamond

February 19, 2018 4:01 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 March 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV |05 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV |05 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 05 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 05 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.