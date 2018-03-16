School funded by Malala Yousafzai opens in Shangla

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: A school funded by the youngest Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has started its operations in Shangla on Friday.

In a tweet, Malala congratulated the students in Shangla on their first day at KKF Model School.

She said “I was proud to give my Nobel Prize moeny to help build this school for girls in my home community”.

 

In 2014, Malala Yousafzai in an interview had announced to donate her Nobel Prize money for construction of school in Pakistan.

Malala Yousafzai had become the youngest Nobel laureate in 2014 when she was given Nobel Peace Prize for her struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education.

Malala was shot at by Pakistani Taliban chief Mullah Fazlullah in Pakistan’s Swat Valley in 2012 when she was 11-years-old.


