SC should take notice of Sheikh Rashid’s statement: Captain Safdar

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
PML-N leader Captain (rted.) Safdar called upon Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the statement given by Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid who signaled breaking the Constitution of Pakistan.

“Sheikh Rashid suggested imposing judicial martial law in the country,” said Safdar while talking to media before appearing the Accountability Court hearing the corruption references against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and family.

“At whose behest did he propose the breaking of the Constitution.”

“The whole nation is looking towards the judiciary. The Chief Justice should certainly impose a 90-day judicial martial law,” said the Rawalpindi politician while addressing a press conference yesterday.


