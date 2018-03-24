SC orders private medical colleges to return fees exceeding Rs 850,000

March 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: The Supreme Court ordered medical colleges across Pakistan to return fees exceeding Rs 850,000 to students, on Saturday.Â 

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court was conducting proceedings of the suo moto case on exorbitant fees charged by medical colleges in Pakistan at the Lahore registry.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered all medical colleges except Agha Khan to return fees charged in excess of Rs 850,000 to students within one month.

“We have to set things right, not scare people,” remarked the chief justice.

The chief justice also inquired about illegally registered medical colleges during the tenure of Dr Asim and ordered a report to be submitted within the month regarding the matter.


