LAHORE: Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the Election Commission to issue the notification of senators-elect with dual nationality.

A three-member bench under Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case in Lahore Registry of the top court.

The court has ordered the commission to issue the victory notification of Chaudhry Sarwar, Nuzhat Sadiq, Haroon Akhtar and Saadia Abbasi.

The bench stated the court can only issue its verdict as far as the interim judgment is concerned.

Earlier, the top judge – after listening to the verdict of Chaudhry Sarwar’s lawyer – said that the PTI lawmaker is enjoying “double the benefits” by not giving up his dual nationality.

Sarwar replied that he was living as a Pakistan for many years without being a government employee. â€“ SAMAA

Story first published: 10th March 2018