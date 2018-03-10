SC orders ECP to issue notification of senators-elect with dual-nationality

March 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

LAHORE: Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the Election Commission to issue the notification of senators-elect with dual nationality.

A three-member bench under Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case in Lahore Registry of the top court.

The court has ordered the commission to issue the victory notification of Chaudhry Sarwar, Nuzhat Sadiq, Haroon Akhtar and Saadia Abbasi.

The bench stated the court can only issue its verdict as far as the interim judgment is concerned.

Earlier, the top judge – after listening to the verdict of Chaudhry Sarwar’s lawyer – said that the PTI lawmaker is enjoying “double the benefits” by not giving up his dual nationality.

Sarwar replied that he was living as a Pakistan for many years without being a government employee. â€“ SAMAA


Email This Post

Story first published: 10th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Good news for chicken lovers as CJP gives clean chit to consumers

March 9, 2018 3:26 pm

Watch: Chief Justice displeased over hospital’s bad condition

March 9, 2018 2:57 pm

Zainab’s father files petition seeking protection for the family in Kasur

March 9, 2018 12:22 pm

ECP takes notice of Senate vote â€˜purchaseâ€™

March 6, 2018 7:05 pm

PPP wins PS-07 Ghotki by-elections

March 6, 2018 1:21 pm

PTI’s Chaudhry Sarwar says he “gave up British nationality”

March 5, 2018 6:35 pm

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 March 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 March 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 10 March 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 10 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.