SC indicts Daniyal Aziz in contempt of court case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday indicted state minister Daniyal Aziz in the contempt of court case.Â

Justice Mushir Alam read out the charges against Daniyal Aziz. The state minister and senior PML-N leader pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the judgment, Daniyal had been indicted for speeches made on September 8, December 15 and October 21.

Daniyal had been indicted for saying in one of his speeches that Jahangir had been sacrificed to portray that justice had been dispensed.

He was indicted for saying that the real intent of the judiciary’s decision was to save PTI chief Imran Khan.

One of the charges against Daniyal was that he had stated that events were occurring according to script, which was reference to decisions taken by the judiciary.

The indictment stated that Daniyal Aziz had defamed the judiciary and proven to be an obstacle in the path of justice.

Daniyal Aziz’s attorney told the court that his client wanted to submit a detailed response.

“Charges have been framed, you can submit whatever you want,” said Justice Azmat Saeed. “You can present evidence and witnesses in your defence.”

