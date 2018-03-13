SC to hear contempt petitions against Nawaz Sharif, others

March 13, 2018
Khan Zahid

FILE PHOTO – A view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has admitted contempt of court petitions for hearing against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and other PML-N’s leaders.Â 

According to the cause list, a three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar will hear the petitions on Tuesday.

Separately, PTI Imran Khan was issued notice for â€˜disrespecting the courtâ€™ and using â€˜abusive and scandalous languageâ€™ in respect of former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 13th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

