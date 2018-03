SC to hear contempt petitions against Nawaz Sharif, others

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has admitted contempt of court petitions for hearing against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and other PML-N’s leaders.

According to the cause list, a three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar will hear the petitions on Tuesday.

Separately, PTI Imran Khan was issued notice for ‘disrespecting the court’ and using ‘abusive and scandalous language’ in respect of former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 13th March 2018