SC to hear contempt petitions against Nawaz Sharif, others

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has admitted contempt of court petitions for hearing against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and other PML-N’s leaders.Â

According to the cause list, a three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar will hear the petitions on Tuesday.

Separately, PTI Imran Khan was issued notice for â€˜disrespecting the courtâ€™ and using â€˜abusive and scandalous languageâ€™ in respect of former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry.

Story first published: 13th March 2018