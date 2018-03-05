Dual nationality: SC stops ECP from issuing notification to four newly-elected senators

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court barred ECP from issuing victory notification to four newly-elected senators who were found to be holding dual nationalities.Â

The newly-elected senators who possess dual nationalities are Haroon Akhtar, Nuzhat Sadiq, Chaudhry Sarwar and Sadia Abbasi.

The names of the senators were revealed by the attorney general. Following the revelation, the apex court barred ECP from issuing victory notification to the newly-elected senators.

Polling was held for 52 out of the 104 senate seats in the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies on Saturday.

PML-N emerged as the largest party in the Upper House followed by PPP and PTI.

