SC accepts Nehal Hashmi’s apology, withdraws contempt notice

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has accepted Nehal Hashmi’s apology and withdrew the notice in contempt of court case.

Nehal Hashmi on Tuesday submitted a written apology in the court, showing regret for using indecent words against the judiciary.

“I left myself on the mercy of court,” stated Hashmi.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said the court does not want to punish Nehal Hashmi’s children for the mistakes of their father.

Appearing before the court, senior lawyers informed the Chief Justice about Hashmi’s financial affairs and requested him to pardon the former senator.

Senior lawyer Rasheed A. Rizvi informed court that the Sindh Bar Council has suspended Nehal Hashmi’s license for 3 months.

PTI leader Naeem Bukhari was the only lawyer in the court who opposed pardon for Hashmi and sought punishment for former PML-N leader.

Nehal Hashmi was facing contempt charges for the second time over his anti-judiciary speech.

He had been sentenced to one month in prison with Rs50,000 fine on February 1, 2018.

Story first published: 27th March 2018