SC accepts Nehal Hashmi’s apology, withdraws contempt notice

March 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has accepted Nehal Hashmi’s apology and withdrew the notice in contempt of court case.

Nehal Hashmi on Tuesday submitted a written apology in the court, showing regret for using indecent words against the judiciary.

“I left myself on the mercy of court,” stated Hashmi.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said the court does not want to punish Nehal Hashmi’s children for the mistakes of their father.

Appearing before the court, senior lawyers informed the Chief Justice about Hashmi’s financial affairs and requested him to pardon the former senator.

Senior lawyer Rasheed A. Rizvi informed court that the Sindh Bar Council has suspended Nehal Hashmi’s license for 3 months.

PTI leader Naeem Bukhari was the only lawyer in the court who opposed pardon for Hashmi and sought punishment for former PML-N leader.

Nehal Hashmi was facing contempt charges for the second time over his anti-judiciary speech.

He had been sentenced to one month in prison with Rs50,000 fine on February 1, 2018.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 27th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Funeral procession passes through sewage; Samaa receives footage

March 27, 2018 4:15 pm

Laws made by dictators should be abolished: Nawaz Sharif

March 27, 2018 10:35 am

SC sends notices to 445 officials whose wives have dual nationality

March 26, 2018 2:24 pm

CJP asks Nehal Hashmi if he would use the same abusive words for himself

March 26, 2018 1:49 pm

CJP takes back suo motu notice in Asma Rani case

March 26, 2018 11:45 am

SC orders private medical colleges to return fees exceeding Rs 850,000

March 24, 2018 6:58 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 27 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 27 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 26 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 26 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Raza Haidery

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.