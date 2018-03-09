SC accepts Imran Khan’s petition for Ayesha Gulalaiâ€™s disqualification

By Zahid Hussain

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday admitted for hearing a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan seeking to deseat his partyâ€™s rebel MNA Ayesha Gulalai.

A three-member bench under Chief Justice Saqib Nisar will take up the petition on March 14.

The apex court has issued notices to Imran Khan and Ayesha Gulalai.

Khan has pleaded with the court to disqualify Ayesha Gulalai under Article 63 (a) of the Constitution that deals with the defection of a parliamentarian.

This comes days after Ayesha Gulalai admitted that she had voted for the PPP in the recently-held Senateâ€™s elections.

Gulalai was elected as a member of National Assembly after the 2013 general elections on PTIâ€™s quota for women seats.

In August last year, she had announced her departure from the PTI amid a flurry of allegations against Imran Khan. The MNA alleged that she had received lewd mobile phone texts from Khan, a charge he denied as baseless.

Three months later on Oct 24, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected a reference filed by Imran Khan against Gulalai.

Khan, in his reference, said that Gulalai had violated party laws and should be deseated as she had abstained from voting for the PTI’s chosen candidate, Sheikh Rasheed, for the office of prime minister after the ouster of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif on July 28.

