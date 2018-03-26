SC sends notices to 445 officials whose wives have dual nationality

March 26, 2018
Shehzad Ali
Reporting by Shehzad Ali

The Supreme Court issued notices to 445 officials whose wives have dual nationality

The court was hearing the dual nationality suo motu case. The Federal Investigation Agency told the court that the wives of 691 government officials have dual nationality.

The CJP asked if the dual nationality clause applies on the wives of officials as well. The establishment secretary said officials are bound to disclose their dual nationalities as well as those of their wives.

The FIA director-general told the court that the records of only 44,000 out of 172,000 officials were correct. According to him, 147 officials hid their own dual nationalities while 291 did not disclose those of their wives. Moreover, he said, seven officials are non-Pakistanis.

The court issued notices to 445 officials. The hearing was adjourned for a week.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 26th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

