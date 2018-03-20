Salman Ahmed opens up about tirade against Amir Liaquat

March 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: Musician Salman Ahmed Tuesday revealed the reason why he is opposing Dr. Amir Liaquat Hussain’s inclusion in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“Amir Liaquat Hussain criticised my late friend Junaid Jamshed and even used derogatory remarks for his mother. He distorted religion,” Salman Ahmed said while speaking to Shahzad Iqbal in ‘Awaz’.

“I spoke to Junaid Jamshed’s family, he has hurt them,” the PTI leader said.

Ahmed said the TV personality has ‘popularity but no moral authority’.

When asked why he took to Twitter, the singer said ‘I tweeted my views thinking that that my message is not reaching out.’

Earlier today, Salman Ahmed slammed Imran Khan’s decision of welcoming the controversial TV personality into PTI.

“After 35 years of defending, supporting & justifying @ImranKhanPTI to the world, I no longer can. I fear that reptiles surround him,” he tweeted, intending to quit his backing for Imran Khan.

He came hard on Amir Liaqat, calling the former MQM leader ‘hypocrite’, ‘liar’ and ‘sleazy snake’.

“It’s my democratic right to warn against #AmirLiaqat @ImranKhanPTI can never benefit from this hypocrite, liar & a sleazy slithering snake,” he tweeted.

“Mujhey umeed hai Kay @ImranKhanPTI sub ki awaz sun Kay faisla Karein gey. Amir Liaqat aik munafiq darinda hai.”

And sought Liaquat’s apology. “AmirLiaqat needs to apologise to Junaid Jamshed’s family. Accusing anyone of blasphemy has to stop in Pakistan. Do not distort Religion.”

PTI leader Imran Ismail, who was also part of the program, defended Amir Liaqat’s inclusion in PTI, admitting that the decision has drawn much criticism.

“We received a strong reaction after Amir Liaquat announced to join PTI. The public opinion is important but we must look into a broader perspective,” he stated.

“This is personal like and dislike of people, but none have blamed Amir Liaquat for corruption,” Ismail said, and went on saying that “I’m also in contact with some other MQM leaders and trying to convince them to join PTI.”


