Rs2.5b spent on gutka in Thatta, Sujawal: survey

PHOTO: FILE

Reporting by Zohair Ali

A survey revealed Sunday that Rs2.5 billion is annually spent on gutka, paan and mainpuri in Thatta and Sujawal

Besides youngsters, gutka, paan and mainpuri are popular addictions among women, children and elderly.

“I get a headache if I don’t eat paan,” said Salim Mallah. “I am a labourer. Earlier, I used to spend Rs5 on paan but now it’s being sold for Rs15.”

There are 6,500 paan shops in Thatta and Sujawal districts. According to experts, 80% of the districts’ population suffers from oral diseases such as cancer and breathing difficulties.

Story first published: 18th March 2018