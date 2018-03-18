Rs2.5b spent on gutka in Thatta, Sujawal: survey

March 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

PHOTO: FILE

Reporting by Zohair Ali

A survey revealed Sunday that Rs2.5 billion is annually spent on gutka, paan and mainpuri in Thatta and Sujawal

Besides youngsters, gutka, paan and mainpuri are popular addictions among women, children and elderly.

“I get a headache if I don’t eat paan,” said Salim Mallah. “I am a labourer. Earlier, I used to spend Rs5 on paan but now it’s being sold for Rs15.”

There are 6,500 paan shops in Thatta and Sujawal districts. According to experts, 80% of the districts’ population suffers from oral diseases such as cancer and breathing difficulties.


Published in Health, Pakistan

Story first published: 18th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Snapchat challenging Facebook among US youth

March 1, 2018 8:56 pm

Influential persons involved in production of Gutka: Commissioner Karachi

February 22, 2018 11:48 am

Less-cool Facebook losing youth at fast pace: survey

February 12, 2018 6:34 pm

Police vehicle part of Chief Justice SHC’s protocol collides with bus, one killed

December 18, 2017 4:03 pm

Death toll in Thatta boat accident mounts to 17

December 8, 2017 10:49 am

CM Sindh grieves over deaths of devotees

December 7, 2017 7:49 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.