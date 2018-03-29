Rs.9.8m squandered on Senate farewell ceremonies

March 29, 2018
ISLAMABAD: Amount worth at least Rs.9.8 million was squandered on farewell ceremonies held for the retired members of the Senate.

Former Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani hosted luncheon worth Rs.2.8 million and dinner worth Rs.1.9 million to the staff at a time when there is no separate budget allocation for the purpose.

Senior PML-N leader Raja Zafar-ul-Haq and deputy chairman lavished Rs.1.5 million over the dinner hosted for the Senators. Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition also expended Rs.525,000 on a similar luncheon.

Amount worth Rs.1.262 million was spent on the unveiling ceremony of Senate publication. The Senators' lunch in March incurred expenditure worth over Rs.200,000. The oath taking ceremony of Senate chairman costed national exchequer Rs.175,000.

Meantime, amount worth Rs.400,000 was spent on luncheon hosted for journalists on March 6.
