Retract remarks on Senate chairman or face long march, Bizenjo tells PM

ISLAMABAD: Balochsitan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has called for Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to retract his ‘inappropriate’ remarks about Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

His demands came four days after Mr Abbasi told a gathering in Lahore that Sadiq Sanjrani had brought insult to his office as votes were purchased for his election as Senate chairman.

“The people of Balochistan are dismayed at PM’s remarks about the Senate chief who was democratically elected,” said Bizenjo, in a joint press conference with PTI Chairman Imran Khan here on Thursday.

“If the prime minister doesn’t withdraw his statement, we will lead a long march on Islamabad,” Chief Minister Bizenjo warned.

Speaking on this occasion, Imran Khan said that he had already been disappointed by the performance of PM Abbasi.

“Where were you when all political parties said that the 2013 general elections were rigged? And let me remind you who had introduced the politics of Changa Manga where lawmakers were locked at a guest house like a herd of sheep,” he said.

The cricketer-turned-politician said that Nawaz Sharif had his own ‘Sharif doctrine.’

“The Sharif doctrine is to grab power, announce big projects, make big money, transfer it to his family and if got caught, call it a threat to democracy,” he said.

He said that Abbasi had held a two-hour meeting with Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. “He must have begged to the chief justice to save Nawaz Sharif,” Khan added.

Story first published: 29th March 2018