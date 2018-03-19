You responded to #SpeakUp: ‘Make this part of #MeToo’

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook


One of our viewers, Arifa Ghaffar, writes:
I am a Pakistani Canadian who has been living here for the last 23 years. Although I have seen lot of bad things happen in Pakistan since I left, this campaign really is one of the best things that has happened there.

I think it is about time that Pakistani women stood up for the rights for all women. What happens in Punjab regarding violence and murders of girls and domestic killings in the name of honour made me very ashamed to be called a Pakistani in the west.

However this action by Samaa TV and the voices of women and girls of Karachi may change the discourse of females around all of Pakistan. At least I pray and hope.

It would be good to see this campaign merged with the #MeToo campaign around the world.

In solidarity with you all sisters! Keep it up. It should and must not stop.

Tell us your story: #SpeakUp
If you are a student or know someone at a university who has faced harassment please contact us at speakup@samaa.tv.
Your information will stay confidential if you say so, and will be handled by senior female editor, Mahim Maher: mahim.maher@samaa.tv (You can find her on Twitter @Mahim_Maher)
DM us confidentially on Twitter: @SamaaTV
Or inbox us at Facebook.
No personal details will be revealed.

 

 


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 19th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Politicians pledge to raise voice against harassment – Watch

March 19, 2018 12:21 am

Watch: Samaaâ€™s special transmission #SpeakUp

March 19, 2018 12:08 am

Accused teacher to be sent on forced leave if charges proved: Dr. Jamil Kazmi

March 18, 2018 9:30 pm

#SpeakUp: College students in Sialkot protest against ‘harassment’

March 18, 2018 11:46 am

University of Sindh student claims associate professor harassed her

March 17, 2018 6:55 pm

#SpeakUp: Samaa reporter banned to enter Karachi University

March 17, 2018 12:56 pm

 

Full Programs

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 18 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 18 March 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.