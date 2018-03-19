You responded to #SpeakUp: ‘Make this part of #MeToo’



One of our viewers, Arifa Ghaffar, writes:

I am a Pakistani Canadian who has been living here for the last 23 years. Although I have seen lot of bad things happen in Pakistan since I left, this campaign really is one of the best things that has happened there.

I think it is about time that Pakistani women stood up for the rights for all women. What happens in Punjab regarding violence and murders of girls and domestic killings in the name of honour made me very ashamed to be called a Pakistani in the west.

However this action by Samaa TV and the voices of women and girls of Karachi may change the discourse of females around all of Pakistan. At least I pray and hope.

It would be good to see this campaign merged with the #MeToo campaign around the world.

In solidarity with you all sisters! Keep it up. It should and must not stop.

